Interview: Local political analysts recap CPAC, Trump’s speech

Former President Donald Trump spoke out publicly over the weekend for the first time since leaving office as the keynote speaker at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference. The event was held this year in Orlando, Florida.

His remarks amounted to the greatest hits of the November election lie he promulgated during the last few months of his presidency and a hit list of Republicans who voted against him during his second impeachment trial.

One example was Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, with Trump using CPAC to loudly back his already announced challenger for his House seat, Max Miller.

Sonseeahray spoke to Republican analyst Tim Rosales and Democratic analyst Ed Emerson about “the Trump effect” on the Republican party and a CPAC recap.