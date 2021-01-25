Interview: Local political experts weigh in on Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial

The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to impeach the former president and will send one article, which accuses Donald Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, to the Senate for trial Monday evening.



Last week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that trial will begin the week of Feb. 8.

If convicted by the Senate, Trump, who has mentioned running for 2024, will be prohibited from holding federal office again. Tightened security for the trial has been requested in the wake of new threats against lawmakers.

Republican strategist Tab Berg and Democratic analyst Ed Emerson joined Sonseeahray to discuss the upcoming trial.