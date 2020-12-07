Interview: Local political groups break down Trump’s visit to Georgia, Senate runoffs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A month and two days after Election Day 2020, President Trump took his message of a rigged vote down to Georgia.

His trip was supposed to be all about getting two Republican U.S. senators in run-offs re-elected. The two seats could determine control of the Senate chamber.

Some of the president’s surrogates having spent the last few weeks telling Georgians not to vote because the system is full of fraud.

And the president used some of his time on the ground to talk about the race he hasn’t conceded

So, did his latest trip to Georgia help or hurt the Senate candidates?

“We’ll see what happens,” Republican consultant Tim Rosales told FOX40. “But I don’t think that focusing on what happened in November, and the results of November and that backward-looking view is particularly helpful for the two Republicans running for Senate.”

“He (Trump) didn’t talk about them. He talked about them for the first part of the thing, but then he got into the grievance and the whining,” Democratic political analyst Ed Emerson said. “Senate races are won on the ground; you can do as much TV as you want … but it’s going to depend on who can get their voters out.”

“While there is some benefit to having the president coming in on your behalf, I think it’s a wash with Donald Trump,” Emerson concluded.

With 28 days until the run-off, there were debates over the weekend with candidates Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Rev. Raphael Warnock. There was also a Sunday debate between incumbent Sen. David Perdue, who did not attend, and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff.

“Loeffler, I think, hit a home run by getting Warnock to admit that and not answer whether or not he supports socialism or Marxism,” Rosales said. “I think that was a real faux pas on his part.”

“On the other side,” he added, “Purdue made an error in not debating.”

Emerson stated Loeffler needs to “get out and meet voters” in the upcoming weeks, and Democrats need to do the same.

“Democrats need to be optimistic of what happened in the presidential (election), and need to get on the ground,” Emerson said. “Stop doing radio interviews, stop doing TV interviews, get out there on the ground and talk to individual voters and drive turnout.”