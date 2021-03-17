Interview: Local regulator discusses efforts to eliminate tainted water in Turlock

Families left with tainted Turlock wells will soon have easier access to clean water free from nitrates.

Approximately 103,000 residents in Turlock — as well as in Modesto, Kings, Chowchilla, Tule and Kaweah — have faced the same problem for years. Now, they will benefit from new efforts by the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board.

It’s a solution 20 years in the making.

Patrick Pulupa, executive officer of the Board, joined Sonseeahray to explain the situation and what comes next.

