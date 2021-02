The Boy Scouts of America is celebrating its first class of female Eagle Scouts.

The organization started allowing girls to earn the highest rank two years ago, including 15-year-old Melissa Meux from Troop 625 in Davis, who will be inaugurated as a member of the Golden Empire Council. There are four other members in the council.

Meux joined Sonseeahray to talk about the milestone and how she’s following in her dad’s and grandfather’s footsteps.