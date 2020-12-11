Interview: Local therapist talks about holiday stress and emotional eating

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It may be the happiest time of the year, but not for everyone.

“There are the normal stressors, and there is the added impact of the pandemic,” said Jennifer Lombardi, a marriage and family therapist at Kaiser Permanente in Sacramento.

Lombardi told FOX40 that especially now, we tend to overschedule and over-function to “escape some of the emotions or the thoughts that we’re having about what’s going on in our lives.”

The holidays also bring about a sense of grief, loss, and feeling disconnected to loved ones for many, she said. This can result in unhealthy eating habits or eating disorders, particularly with the trigger of stress.

“By the end of the day, most of us are physically and mentally exhausted, and we’re looking for a way to numb, and food is oftentimes one of those ways we try to do that,” Lombardi explained.

Signs of emotional eating include mindless eating, eating beyond the point of satiety, avoiding certain foods, dieting and fasting in an intense or unhealthy way, she said.

Ways to help include taking a break, having a change of scenery and “giving yourself permission to say no” by setting boundaries with yourself and others.