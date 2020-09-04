Interview: Local Walmart breastfeeding lawsuit update

Some women feel very comfortable breastfeeding or pumping in public, and for others, it’s a very private thing.

Walmart is working to bring private lactation suites or pods to more than 100 of its stores this year.

An associate and new mom spotted something similar while traveling and brought the idea to Walmart.

A truly private, secure place to pump is something former associate Christina Alexander says she wishes she would have had as she tried to provide breast milk for her baby daughter Capri.

She filed suit against Walmart back in 2017 after she says she was harassed through scheduling changes, and then fired following complaints about being secretly filmed and watched at the Taylor Center Neighborhood Market while pumping in a room she was told was secure.

Sonseeahray spoke to Christina’s lawyer Richard Lewis about the incident and his thoughts on the new efforts by Walmart.