Interview: Locals return from ‘March on Washington’

In a time of unrest and racial division, Dr. Martin Luther Jr. brought thousands to Washington to press for an American society full of equal opportunity for all, and laws that protect all Americans equally.

Friday, FOX40 took viewers to D.C. as thousands gathered with a focus on the police killings that seem to plague this country.

Sonseeahray spoke to the pastor of Genesis Church and the State President of Reverend Al Sharpton’s National Action Network Dr. Tecoy Porter, and Sacramento resident Billy Wroe about the event.