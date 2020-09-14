Interview: Lost Wage Assistance Program

Thousands of Americans are still fighting to regain their financial footing in the wake of the coronavirus.

Once the president revealed a $400-a-week plan to keep helping them as some benefits were expiring, Governor Gavin Newsom said California couldn`t afford to participate.

He said it would cost $700 million a week. 

The federal government pushed forward with a $300 version of the president’s proposal instead — the Lost Wage Assistance Program.

Sonseeahray spoke to the Center for Workers Rights Executive Director Daniela Urban about the program. 

