Friday is his actual birthday, but Monday will be the 35th observance of the federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
A father, a preacher, a fighter for dignity and change in the rule of law in the face of great discrimination and disdain, King helped transform not only this country but the world.
Professor Rebekah Mulholland from Sacramento State University spoke to Sonseeahray about the legacy of the civil rights icon and what it means specifically at this time.
Interview: Martin Luther King Jr.’s modern legacy
