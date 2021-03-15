Interview: Mental health resources in the Sacramento area

Their story of confronting racism within the royal family rocked Britain last week, but there was something else in the interview Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did with Oprah that has had people across the globe talking.



Meghan shared that dealing with that discrimination made her not want to be alive and that when she reached out for help in one of the most privileged environments in the world, she couldn’t get what she needed.

David Bain, executive director of the Sacramento chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, and board member Diane Mintz joined Sonseeahray to talk about that public disclosure of a mental health struggle and what resources are available in the Sacramento area.

If you are having thoughts about suicide, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or suicidepreventionlifeline.org