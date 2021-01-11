Interview: Mercy Housing Project relaunches to combat homelessness

A few years ago, when 150 studio and one-bedroom apartments came to 7th & H streets in Sacramento, they came along with a health clinic, close access to public transit and other comprehensive resident services for those who were low-income or had been homeless.

Now, Mercy Housing is building again.

Stephan Daues, Mercy Housing’s regional director of housing development, and Raul Huerta, West Sacramento’s senior program manager, joined Sonseeahray to talk about this new project and whom it may help.