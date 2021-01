A new year usually means hope and the promise of fresh possibilities, but those who’ve been counting on food boxes provided by the United States Department of Agriculture recently had some of their hopes crushed.

Though the Farmers to Families Food Box Program has fed those in need during the pandemic through 132 million boxes, funding for it ended at midnight on Jan. 1.

Betsy Huber, president of The National Grange, joined Sonseeahray to talk about how she is fighting to get that funding back.