Interview: National POW/MIA Recognition Day

Today is National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

It’s a day when we reflect on the service, sacrifice and struggles of prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Not only were military members captured in times of war, so were civilians — including children.

That’s what happened to one Elk Grove man during WWII.

Staff Sergeant Chuck Jones joined Sonseeahray to share his story.

Colonel Spencer Thomas, the Vice Commander of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing at Beale Air Force Base, also spoke about the significance of this day.