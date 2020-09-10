Interview: National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

While it may be considered a taboo topic, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is trying to normalize the issue by encouraging people to open up and share their feelings.

Sonseeahray spoke to David Bain, the executive director of NAMI Sacramento, to talk more about their initiative.

To get help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There is also a crisis text line. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454.