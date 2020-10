California has the largest Native American population in the country.

Despite its size, the Native American community doesn’t always have the best or easiest access to health care.

Assemblyman James Ramos just wrapped up a telephone town hall about these issues.

School nurse Angie Brown from the Klamath-Trinity Joint Unified School District was part of that forum, as well as Virgil Moorehead, the executive director of Two Feathers Native American Family Services.