Interview: Nicole Clavo speaks about ‘boots on the ground’ youth violence prevention

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento has had more young people killed in violent acts this year than the last two, with the latest victims just buried over the weekend in Louisiana after being shot at Arden Fair Mall.

The person at the city level in charge of stopping other families from facing such tragedy is no stranger to violence herself.

Dr. Nicole Clavo lost her son JJ five years ago when he was killed in a drive-by shooting near his Grant High School Campus.

Clavo spoke to FOX40 in her first interview since becoming manager of the Sacramento City Office of Violence Prevention five months ago.

Since she took the position, Clavo said that “there isn’t an immediate change that’s going to be able to take place,” but to continue supporting Sacramento’s young people and the programs that are familiar with the communities.

With the pandemic cutting off many of the avenues for sports and after-school care, as well as activities that keep area kids focused and occupied, Clavo said that socializing is the key to many kids’ lives.

“Know what’s in your community. Know what’s in your neighborhood. Know what’s being offered. Know what’s being funded, (and) follow that,” she advised parents.

“I didn’t take this mission for a title … this is personal,” Clavo continued. “I took this position because I felt there was something I could bring different, being a mom who has lost her son … who has worked with many of these boots-on-the-ground organizations … and being a mom who cares and cares about others’ children.”