Nearly 90% effective — that’s the latest word out of the U.K. about one of the latest coronavirus vaccines that could eventually be headed into arms across the U.S.

With millions eager to be inoculated, a lot of work has to be done to make sure that the medication is safe for use.

And some of that important work is underway right here in Woodland.

Dr. Rajan Merchant, an immunology specialist at Woodland Clinic, joined Sonseeahray Tonsall to talk about managing a phase three trial for Novavax.