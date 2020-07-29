Interview: Nurses concerned over reusing PPE

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, almost 19,000 California health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19 and 105 have died from the virus.

We’ve seen nurses and doctors protesting outside of the hospitals where they’re caring for patients, demanding more and better personal protective equipment to guard against contracting the virus.

And then, there’s decontamination of face masks.

Governor Gavin Newsom says the mask burn rate stands at 46 million per month; decontamination could help slow that rate down.

Sonseeahray spoke to Stephanie Roberson, the California Nurses Association’s government relations director, about the concerns some nurses have with the reuse of PPE.