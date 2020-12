The moment Tommie Smith raised his fist in the air on the Olympic Podium in 1968, a cultural movement was born.

The raised fist was adopted as a symbol in the fight for social justice and still resonates more than 50 years later.

Now, after all these years, Smith gets to tell his story, in his own words, in the film “With Drawn Arms,” featured on STARZ.

Sonseeahray spoke to Olympic Gold Medalist Tommie Smith and the film’s co-director Glenn Kaino about Tommie’s journey.