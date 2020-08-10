Interview: Personal liability amid the pandemic

Protection from liability for the spread of the coronavirus is a major sticking point in Washington D.C. when it comes to negotiations on a new COVID-19 stimulus bill.

FOX40 has reported o multiple restaurants, hair salons and churches that have flaunted coronavirus restrictions imposed by Governor Gavin Newsom and decided to operate anyway.

These decisions sometimes led to new disease clusters.

Should businesses be held responsible for the illnesses they may have helped create?

Should individuals who show off disease-risky behavior on their social media posts be accountable if they end up carrying the virus into their place of work?

Sonseeahray spoke to attorney Candice Fields about the pitfalls of liability.

If you would like to get in touch with Candice Fields, visit her website at https://www.candicefieldslaw.com/