Interview: Political analysts discuss Georgia Senate runoffs

It’s Election Day in the Peach State.

Since no candidate got 50% of the vote back in November, Georgians are casting ballots again for two open U.S. Senate seats.

Right now, those seats are held by Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, but Democrats John Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock are coming on strong.

The Perdue-Ossoff race is the priciest ever at $470 million in spending, including what was laid out before the runoff.

The Center for Responsive Politics said the Warnock-Loeffler race comes in at number two with $362 million spent.

Sonseeahray Tonsall spoke to former California Republican Party Executive Director Cynthia Bryant and Democratic Analyst Hilary McLean about what the vote in Georgia may mean for Californians.