Interview: Political analysts discuss President-elect Biden, President Trump’s transfer of power

After four long days of waiting, the American people learned Saturday that this year’s electoral college numbers favored the democrat who had made a bid for the white house.

Now, Joe Biden has gone from candidate to president-elect.

President Donald Trump is promising to file more legal challenges to the election results today, so where does that leave us as voters and as a country?

Sonseeahray spoke to Republican Tim Rosales and Democrat Robin Swanson about President-elect Biden’s message to Americans and President Trump’s transfer of power.