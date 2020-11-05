Interview: Political analysts discuss presidential election as vote counts move into Thursday

The Associated Press called both Michigan and Wisconsin for Joe Biden on Wednesday giving the challenger 264 electoral votes, while President Donald Trump has 214.

It takes 270 to win the presidency.

While it’s typical for the counting to continue past Election Day, it’s amplified in 2020 by the surge in mail-in votes.

Trump’s campaign has filed lawsuits in a number of states where the results are close and is forcing a recount in Wisconsin.

For a deeper look at where we stand, Sonseeahray spoke with political analysts Democrat Steve Maviglio and Republican Tab Berg.