DAVIS, Calif. (KTXL) — Brain fog, breathlessness, muscle aches, fatigue, and mobility issues that make walking and normal exertion very difficult at times: those are some of the lingering symptoms of what’s being referred to these days as long-COVID — and those battling it, long-haulers.

What to thousands has become a confusing constellation of issues after they thought their fight against the coronavirus was over has given way to sufferers forging a support community on Twitter and Facebook, trying to find answers and relief.