Interview: Pop-out voting centers open for homeless people, first-time voters

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Election Day tomorrow, issues like receiving your mail-in ballot, finding an authorized dropbox, and casting ballots on time still reign.

Now, add homelessness on top of it all.

Although there are no numbers on how many eligible voters are in the homeless community, Sacramento County Registrar Courtney Bailey-Kanelos said places like these can make sure everyone, “regardless whether you have a permanent home or not,” can cast their vote.

“Here, voters can come in and give us where they spend most of their time — whether it’s cross-streets or a landmark or a park — we’re able to get that information to know what they’re eligible to vote on this election,” Bailey-Kanelos said.

Voters can register for the first time or update their current registration on-site, she said. People can also get a replacement ballot.

“Already seeing about half of our registered voters already turn out and vote has been a wonderful feeling… but there’s still time,” she said. “You can visit any of our 84 — now 85 — locations we have in Sacramento County, or you still have time to get that mail-in ballot returned to us.”

On voter intimidation at the polls, Bailey-Kanelos said they have a zero-tolerance policy.

“We welcome observers … but once you start impeding on the process or harassing our voters, then we will ask you to leave,” she said. “Anyone with an election officer name tag can be approached to report any sort of concerns of either campaigning or harassment.”

Bailey-Kanelos said they are expecting long lines Tuesday, so take advantage of early voting.