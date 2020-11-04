Interview: Possibility of Supreme Court action for 2020 mail-in ballots

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Before the polls closed Tuesday night, the campaigns of both men vying for the presidency promised they had legions of lawyers ready to handle any issues at the polls.

President Donald Trump said he would be going to the Supreme Court with a direct appeal about what is still an inconclusive election.

“There are really no grounds to go to the U.S. Supreme Court directly,” Clark Kelso, constitutional law professor from the University of the Pacific, told FOX40. “It’s going to have to start in a trial court, a state court, and work its way up.”

Meanwhile, Trump is asking for a recount of Wisconsin, which is a common process when there is less than 1% of a vote separating the candidates.

“The state officials there will be know how to conduct a recount,” Kelso said. “Usually, they don’t really change the votes but there’s always a possibility of it, and he’s certainly in the right to ask for a recount.”

Trump’s campaign has also filed a lawsuit to stop counting in Michigan, claiming it has been denied “meaningful access” to some ballots.

“We’ll have to see what the facts really are [and] what they think they can prove,” Kelso said.