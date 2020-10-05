Interview: Public dashboard for tracking homelessness in Sacramento

The latest homeless count for Sacramento County found 5,567 people spending the night on area streets.

Ending homelessness has been a priority here for years, taking on new focus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Gavin Newsom started Project Roomkey which has transitioned into Project Homekey to give the unhoused safe places to quarantine.

After much controversy, the city opened a new shelter for women and children in the Meadowview area. And with the help of state money, the city’s turning the old Capitol Park Hotel into housing for those without permanent housing.

Sonseeahray spoke to Lisa Bates with Sacramento Steps Forward about the data dashboard built to help the city combat homelessness.