Interview: Reaction to dueling town halls

They were supposed to be on the same stage for a town hall forum in front of the American people last night, but after the Commission on Presidential Debates wanted to take the event virtual following the president’s coronavirus diagnosis, he backed out.

That led to President Trump and Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden to participate in solo, simultaneous town halls from separate locations.

Sonseeahray spoke to Trump Campaign surrogate Eric Beach and Congressman John Garamendi about the events.