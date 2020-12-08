Interview: Remembering the legacy of Chuck Yeager — Part 2

General Chuck Yeager, WWII fighter pilot and the first person to break the sound barrier in flight has died. He was 97.

In 1947, Yeager flew the Bell X-1 rocket 700 mph at 43,000 feet, becoming the first person to break the sound barrier in level flight. He was later portrayed in the book “The Right Stuff” and then the movie. Yeager was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1985.

Sonseeahray spoke to Col. Sabrina L. Pabon, the U.S. Air Force Test Pilots School Commandant at Edwards Air Force Base, about Yeager’s legacy and the impact he’s had on her career.