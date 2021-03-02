Interview: Rep. Garamendi discusses COVID-19 relief plan impact on schools, local governments

California could claim $14.2 billion of the American Rescue Plan if President Joe Biden’s administration’s latest COVID-19 relief plan becomes reality.

Much of that money is earmarked to address the knowledge gap children will confront after a year of distance learning.

Congressman John Garamendi, D-Davis, joined Sonseeahray to discuss what impact the passage of this plan could have for school districts and city governments, as well as security preparations for President Biden’s State of the Union address.