Interview: Rep. Josh Harder pushes for federal vaccine partnerships, assistance for Central Valley

With the rise in COVID-19 fatalities and infections, San Joaquin and Stanislaus County “continue to receive an unequal and inadequate supply of vaccines compared to other parts of the state,” according to Rep. Josh Harder, D-Modesto.

Harder is pushing federal agencies for more vaccination and testing efforts in Central Valley, especially for agricultural workers and other frontline workers.

Harder added he has not heard back from the Health Resources and Services Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

FOX40 reached out to both agencies. The CDC did not respond.

HRSA replied that although it couldn’t comment on its negotiations, it did confirm vaccine partnerships will come to Stockton, Merced and Livingston for the vaccine’s second phase.

In response, Harder said Wednesday they needed Tracy, Manteca, Modesto and Ceres to “not be left out.”

Harder joined Sonseeahray to discuss his plea for vaccine equity amid the pandemic, as well as economic hardship and the new Stanislaus Emergency Rental Assistance Program.