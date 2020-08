The biggest event in professional cycling is set for this weekend; Tour de France will start Saturday and run through September 20.

This will mark the 107th edition of the race.

It’s usually held in July but this year it was postponed due to the pandemic.

Just a few days ago, FOX40 learned a Roseville cyclist is taking part in this incredible race.

Pedro spoke to 23-year-old Neilson Powless about his journey.