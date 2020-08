The critiques of Kamala Harris aren’t all on the Republican side of the aisle.

Many Democrats had concerns about her stance on criminal justice issues when she began her campaign for president in 2019.

Sonseeahray spoke to Kula Koenig, the Sacramento Chapter – Black Women Organized for Political Action president, about some of her concerns as Harris and Joe Biden move forward and why she feels Harris has the potential to address and rectify what some see as past mistakes.