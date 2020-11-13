Interview: Sacramento County Public Library to remain open amid pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It’s the one door you can open that can open every other door: the door to the public library.

In Sacramento County, people who enjoy browsing aisles and aisles of books and magazines were just getting back to their favorite pastime since the start of the pandemic — and then this week, Sacramento County COVID-19 infection rates landed the county back in the state’s most restrictive tier for reopenings.



But the library is staying open, at least in 14 locations of its 26 locations.

“Fortunately, the Sacramento County Health Office does recognize the Library as an essential service,” said Cathy Crosthwaite, deputy director of the Sacramento County Public Library. “So, we are operating under the same premise as retail — we are reducing occupancy to 25%.”

The open locations have been chosen for their ability to spread out and their new ventilation systems, and have reopened as of Nov. 5. Crosthwaite added that COVID-19 protocols such as mask wearing are being enforced, as well as how much time people may spend inside.

“Patrons cannot spend more than one hour at a time in the library during the pandemic,” Crosthwaite said.

She added that the Library provides 24/7 virtual, real-time homework help, which has been available before the pandemic: “It is fantastic. It is free with your library card, and it is professional tutoring that you can use for your children, anywhere between kindergarten and even all the way up to college in courses.”

The Library also offers personal shoppers who browse to patrons’ specifications or recommended reading wishlists, along with curbside pick-up.

“You can text us or email us or call, and just ask whatever you’re looking for,” Crosthwaite said.