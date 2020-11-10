Interview: Sacramento Food Bank accepting turkey donations to help feed families for Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With Thanksgiving only two weeks away, the Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services is stocking up to help those in need during the holidays.

And they’ve already gotten some help from Foster Farms.

“It just is sad to think there’s people in our community who won’t have a nice meal, so goes a long way of helping folks,” said Blake Young, president, and CEO of Sacramento Food Bank and Family Services.

“Foster Farms donated a thousand turkeys, which is roughly 15,000 servings, so you can imagine 15,000 families would get to have Thanksgiving,” he continued.

With the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity and the need for food donations have increased.

“Before the pandemic hit, we were feeding roughly 150,000 people by helping about 220 agencies. Now, the agencies have dropped off about 20% because of the pandemic, but now, we’re feeding double — almost 3,000 folks per month,” Young said.

Young said the food bank is going to prepare turkey and fixings for all of their agencies to feed families this week and next week.

“Our goal is to raise at least 15,000 turkeys so we can get them to over 100 agencies, so we can equitably distribute them throughout Sacramento County,” Young added.

The Sacramento Food Bank is still looking for more turkey donations, and people can bring them — fresh or frozen — to 3333 3rd Ave. in Oak Park.

For those who wish to donate cash instead, Young said that they can go to the website https://www.sacramentofoodbank.org/give.

The thirteenth annual turkey drive starts this Thursday, Nov. 12, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.