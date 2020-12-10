Interview: Sacramento ranked #1 housing market

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Finding a place to live in Sacramento has become increasingly difficult over the last few years, with rents as some of the highest increases in the country and the inventory of homes to buy dropping significantly.



This week, Realtor.com ranked Sacramento as the top real estate market in the country for 2021.

The markets featured in their list are expected to experience higher price growth and more sales than the rest of the country.

Sonseeahray spoke to broker and agent Keisha Mathews of the Mathews & Co. Realty Group about the Sacramento housing market and what buyers can expect.

This isn’t something that just happened overnight. Sacramento has always sat centrally, between two hours away from the Bay, from Napa, snow. So it’s always been the perfect place to position yourself. But over the past few years, we’ve seen big industries coming into Sacramento, like Fortune 500 companies, like Centene. They’re all taking root right here and making places like Rocklin and Folsom home and revitalizing communities for the past several years. COVID, the quarantine has just exacerbated it, but it’s been happening. Keisha Mathews, Mathews & Co. Realty Group