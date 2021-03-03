Interview: Safeway Foundation gives grant to help San Joaquin veterans

Veterans across the U.S. faced significant challenges like homelessness, mental health issues and administrative red tape even before the coronavirus outbreak, which further strained all of the systems designed to help those in need.

With limited resources, one nonprofit in San Joaquin County is fighting to do the very best for veterans.

Jenny Gonzalez — the program director for San Joaquin Valley Veterans, which is a project of WestCare California — joined Sonseeahray to talk about a new $50,000 grant that will help veterans.