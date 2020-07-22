Interview: Salon owners share concerns over providing outdoor services

It’s been two days since Gov. Gavin Newsom told personal care business owners the state would allow them to operate outside.

That decision generated a lot of confusion and a lot of frustration over the last 48 hours.

Indoor operations remain restricted because of the current surge in California’s coronavirus cases.

Fred Jones, a lawyer and lobbyist for the Professional Beauty Federation of California, spoke to Sonseeahray about the latest turn of events.

Salon owners Jill and Larry Cromwell also joined in to share their personal experiences and concerns.