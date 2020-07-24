Interview: Science education and distance learning

As 80% of the state’s population prepares for a fall semester of distance learning because of COVID-19, imagining how history and math will come alive across screens is hard enough.

Now, think about science class.

Science usually happens in labs with very specific equipment and lots of hands-on lessons.

Sonseeahray spoke to Kelly Bornmann, a 30-year classroom veteran, teacher at Sacramento’s Country Day School and volunteer with the California Association of Science Educators, about the special challenge of teaching science remotely.

Virtual Field Trip Links