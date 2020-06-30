Interview: SCOTUS Louisiana abortion decision and its impacts

Siding with the more liberal justices he oversees, the chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court has helped preserve abortion rights being challenged in Louisiana.

The argument there was that doctors who ended pregnancies needed to have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

But the high panel decided that was against the spirit of Roe v. Wade, which granted nationwide access to abortion.

So, what does this mean for the future and is there really any impact from all of this in California?

Shannon Hovis, the director of Naral Pro-Choice California, and Dr. Kathryn McClellan, the associate director of abortion services for Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, joined Sonseeahray to talk about the recent decision and its impacts.