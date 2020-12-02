Interview: SCOTUS takes up census case

The League of Women Voters of California is waiting to learn the outcome of a U.S. Supreme Court case it filed a brief in with hopes of stopping President Donald Trump’s plan to exclude undocumented people from being part of this year’s official census count.

The court heard more than 90 minutes of oral arguments on that issue Monday.

Some justices signaled that there may be some serious constitutional issues with what the president is trying to pull off.

The Constitution requires the counting of every person but does not address the legality of their presence in the country.

The census count determines how many seats a state gets in the U.S. House.

Carol Moon Goldberg, the president of the League of Women Voters of California, spoke to Sonseeahray about the impending decision.