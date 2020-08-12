Interview: Second Harvest Food Bank receives grant from Starbucks

As the COVID-19 crisis lingers, households affected by job loss have been stretched to the max.

Nine million Californians have filed for unemployment.

Food insecurity for households with children under 18 has increased nationally by about 130% from 2018 to today, according to the Brookings Institute.

Families are turning to food banks in droves, and that means those food banks are struggling to keep up with demand.

That’s why a recent gift from Starbucks to Second Harvest of San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties is so critical.

To learn more about this boost of support, Sonseeahray spoke to Second Harvest Development Director Jessica Vaughan.