Interview: Small business recovery grant program

The latest unemployment numbers ticked up with more than 1 million new claims across America last week.

This is in large part because businesses of all sizes are struggling to keep up in this COVID-19 economy.

Starting today, the city of Elk Grove is starting another initiative designed to help some of the small businesses within the city stay as healthy as possible in the age of coronavirus.

Sonseeahray spoke to Rachel Brown, Elk Grove’s economic development manager, about the city’s COVID-19 small business recovery grant program.