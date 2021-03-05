Interview: ‘Speak Out Oak Park’ docuseries to follow gentrification of neighborhood

Change is good, right?

Some say maybe not if it brings harsh, devastating and destabilizing effects to your neighborhood.

“Speak Out Oak Park,” a docuseries in development, is taking a critical look at gentrification in the Oak Park neighborhood.

The series will look at how a neighborhood that for generations has been a place where lower-income people of color could still buy homes is now witnessing some longtime residents pushed out by pricey new development.

Sonseeahray spoke to Oak Park native Eliza Deed, the creator of “Speak Out Oak Park,” to learn more.