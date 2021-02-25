Interview: Sports medicine specialist breaks down Tiger Woods’ recovery

Tiger Woods is still recovering from Tuesday’s car crash, where his SUV flew off a roadway in Rancho Palos Verdes, causing “significant” injuries to his right leg. He then underwent a “long surgical procedure,” a statement said.

But Woods has a history of coming back from debilitating bodily conditions and regaining the strength and skill necessary to compete at the top level of his sport.

Dr. Brandee Waite, a UC Davis sports medicine and physical rehabilitation specialist, joined Sonseeahray to discuss what’s in store for Woods’ recovery.