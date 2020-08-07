Interview: State NRA affiliate reacts to lawsuit

The National Rifle Association — operating as a New York non-profit since 1871 — is a powerful voice for Second Amendment rights across this country.

Related Content NY attorney general seeks to dissolve NRA

Thursday, through a filing in the Supreme Court of the Empire State, Attorney General Letitia James claims the most powerful people in NRA leadership have actually been working on behalf of themselves, not their members.

She sued to disband the organization based on actions by its CEO Wayne La Pierre, its former CFO and its former general counsel.

Sonseeahray spoke to Rick Travis, the Director of Development at the California Rifle and Pistol Association, about the lawsuit.