Interview: Stockton mayor on voting ‘yes’ for Prop 19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A coalition including firefighter unions, mayors, city council members and the Secretary of State Alex Padilla are calling attention to Proposition 19 on this month’s ballot.



This measure promises to raise a dedicated pool of $100 million for fire districts by the end of its first year by closing a big tax loophole on celebrities and out-of-staters that some believe have been exploiting current fees on vacation homes and rentals.



Most might identify this as the proposition that would allow grandparents move closer to their grandchildren or needed medical care — and keep their old, lower property tax rate.

“There’s an increase in wildfires … and those increases take revenue,” said Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs, a supporter of Proposition 19. “I know my local fire department and fire departments across the state are strapped for cash and strapped for resources when the need for their services are at an all-time high.”

He described Prop 19 as a “common sense proposition” that will help wildfire victims and the elderly move more affordably. Without it, he said, the state will continue to have wildfires and lack the financial support and response the local and state governments need.

Although firefighters in Stockton are backing his opponent, Kevin Lincoln, Tubbs said that many local public safety unions and firefighter leaders backing the proposition support President Donald Trump, whom Tubbs does not endorse.

“Despite that, I still think we need resources to fight the fires we have … and I am proud to support Prop 19,” he said.

Tubbs is also a proponent of the Black community, particularly about building and maintaining wealth.

“For many communities of color … there is no transfer of property, there is no transfer of wealth, which is part of the problem. This is why the NAACP and other civil rights organizations support Prop 19 because they understand that it actually protects communities of color from wildfires,” he said.



Democratic Assemblyman Ken Cooley of Rancho Cordova and Jon Coupal, the president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association, are among the opponents of this measure.



“Proposition 19 is an attempt by Sacramento politicians to raise property taxes by removing two voter-approved taxpayer protections from the State Constitution,” Coupal said. “This measure would require reassessment to market value of property transferred from parents to children and from grandparents to grandchildren.”