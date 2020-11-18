Interview: Stuff the Bus with San Joaquin Regional Transit District

Each year more than 2,000 people count on the Stockton Emergency Food Bank to help them make it through the holidays.

In the age of coronavirus, roughly two of five people visiting food banks are seeking help for the first time.

Stuff the Bus is always a party and always brings out just what the community needs but this year, help will look a little different because of COVID-19.

Sonseeahray spoke to Merab Talamantes with the San Joaquin Regional Transit District about the 22nd annual event and how they’ve altered their plans amid the pandemic.