As we continue to live through the coronavirus pandemic, flu season is just beginning.

Health officials have expressed concerns that people could be hit by that one-two punch of both illnesses at the same time.

All the experts are saying since there’s no vaccine yet for COVID-19, people should get vaccinated against what they can: the flu.

Congressman Ami Bera joined Sonseeahray from Elk Grove to talk about the importance of getting the flu vaccination this year.